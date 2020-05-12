City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report—March 2020
The City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue report for March revenues, collected in April, 2020, indicate a continued climb. City Sales Tax revenue was up 15.24% for a gain of $43,932.13 comparing 2020 to 2019. Use Tax and Other collections were off 43.24% and 77.99% respectively, while Total Sales and Use Tax collections were also up 9.50% for a gain of $30,243.74 for this same time last year.
Year-to-Date revenues since January show City Sales Tax up 7.26% for a gain of $83.674.30, putting 2020 at $1,236,283.01 against 2019 collections at $1,152,608.71. Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year-to-date also increased by 6.51% for an increase of $81,900.94. Total collections for 2020 are $1,339,871.85 compared to 2019 figures of $1,257,970.94.
The twelve retail sales categories show revenue collections since January are up for Apparel and Department Stores, Groceries, Manufacturing, Other Retail and Restaurants, while a drop was indicated for All Business/Electricity.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|50,980
|48,420
|
48,101
|
Building Materials
|75,152
|37,657
|40,363
|Apparel-Department Stores
|384,452
|386,262
|
417,816
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|74,780
|59,12
|60,244
|All Business/Electricity
|120,762
|72,815
|
68,788
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronic
|8,106
|8,653
|7,991
|Grocery Stores
|88,925
|87,426
|
102,832
|
Hotels-Motels
|44,764
|40,267
|43,226
|Liquor Sales
|35,909
|32,863
|
35,670
|
Manufacturing
|3,878
|5,570
|11,161
|Other Retail-All Other
|367,387
|314,998
|
334,247
|
Restaurants
|111,655
|16,413
|
122,215
