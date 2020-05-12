City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report—March 2020

The City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue report for March revenues, collected in April, 2020, indicate a continued climb. City Sales Tax revenue was up 15.24% for a gain of $43,932.13 comparing 2020 to 2019. Use Tax and Other collections were off 43.24% and 77.99% respectively, while Total Sales and Use Tax collections were also up 9.50% for a gain of $30,243.74 for this same time last year.

Year-to-Date revenues since January show City Sales Tax up 7.26% for a gain of $83.674.30, putting 2020 at $1,236,283.01 against 2019 collections at $1,152,608.71. Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year-to-date also increased by 6.51% for an increase of $81,900.94. Total collections for 2020 are $1,339,871.85 compared to 2019 figures of $1,257,970.94.

The twelve retail sales categories show revenue collections since January are up for Apparel and Department Stores, Groceries, Manufacturing, Other Retail and Restaurants, while a drop was indicated for All Business/Electricity.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 50,980 48,420

48,101

Building Materials

 75,152 37,657 40,363
Apparel-Department Stores 384,452 386,262

417,816

C Stores & Gas Sales

 74,780 59,12 60,244
All Business/Electricity 120,762 72,815

68,788

Furniture-Appliances-Electronic

 8,106 8,653 7,991
Grocery Stores 88,925 87,426

102,832

Hotels-Motels

 44,764 40,267 43,226
Liquor Sales 35,909 32,863

35,670

Manufacturing

 3,878 5,570 11,161
Other Retail-All Other 367,387 314,998

334,247

Restaurants

 111,655 16,413

122,215

