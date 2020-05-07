City of Lamar Reopens Skate Park
Russ Baldwin | May 07, 2020
Lamar, Colorado – The City of Lamar, upon consultation with the Governor’s office, was advised there are no current restrictions that direct the closure of skate parks. Based upon this new information, the City is excited to re-open the Skate Park to the public. This was a cooperative effort between the City of Lamar, Prowers County Health & Environment and the Governor’s office.
Social distancing must be practiced and gathering in large groups is prohibited. Playgrounds and picnic areas continue to be closed. While Prowers County continues to have a low number of COVID-19 cases, we must continue to do our part.
The City of Lamar would like to express gratitude towards Prowers County Health & Environment for their assistance and support during this time.
Please continue to practice social distancing and recommended face covering guidelines when going out in public. Any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, State orders, etc. can be directed to the State through the Colorado COVID-19 website:
www.covid19.colorado.gov
