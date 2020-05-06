City of Lamar Extends “Free Dump Weekend” By One Weekend Per Month
Lamar, Colorado – In response to the cancellation of the City-Wide Clean Up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lamar Landfill & Transfer Station Free Dump Weekend will be extended by one weekend per month, for only the months of May and June 2020. The days are as follow:
May – 16, 17, 30, 31
June – 13, 14, 27, 28
Saturdays 8:30am – 3:30pm
Sundays 12:30pm – 3:30pm
There is a one load limit per household on “Free Dump Weekend” accepted at the Transfer Station. Additional loads or an initial load larger than standard size load, must go to the Landfill. The “Free Dump Weekend” is for household refuse available to City of Lamar residents only. All non-City of Lamar residents and commercial businesses including tree trimmers and contractors do not qualify for the “Free Weekend” and must pay the current rates at both the Landfill and Transfer Station. Burn barrels will not be accepted at the Transfer Station, but can be disposed of at the Landfill and dumping fees will be charged.
The City of Lamar continues to adhere to state and Local Public Health Orders. Please continue to practice social distancing and recommended face covering guidelines when going out in public. For any inquiries, please contact the Public Works Department at 719-336-2002.
