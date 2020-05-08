Birth Announcements-Brase-/-Salgado-/-Truitt
Russ Baldwin | May 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Bo and Marah Brase of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Calum James Brase, at 8:54pm at Prowers Medical Center on April 30, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Calum weighed 7 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Ellie. Grandparents: Ian and Lori Blacker and Dave and Paula Brase.
Michael and Kaitlei Salgado of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Brayden James Salgado at 6:08pm at Prowers Medical Center on April 24,2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Brayden weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Bentley and Brinley Salgado. Grandparents: Keith and Kristell Stegman and Julio and Maria Salgado.
Acacia and Cody Truitt of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Adeline Blythe Truitt at 2am at Prowers Medical Center on May 1, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Adeline weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Alden Flynn Truitt. Grandparents: Robert and Rebecca Truitt, Renee Murdock, Crystal Cook-Murdock.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: