Lamar Community College Honors Employees of the Year

Lamar, CO – The students at Lamar Community College (LCC) are supported by an experienced and highly trained faculty and staff. The best of the best were highlighted recently by LCC president Dr. Linda Lujan when she named the 2018-2019 Employees of the Year.

In addition to recognition by the college, each recipient will also be honored by the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education.

The LCC 2018-2019 Employees of the Year are as follows:

Adjunct Faculty of the Year: Bob Morrow

Dr. Bob Morrow is an adjunct faculty member in the area of healthcare, and is very committed to student success in his role at LCC. He drives up two times per week from Walsh to teach his classes, and stays late to set up labs and models, ensuring his students receive the best learning experience possible. He cares very much about his students, and works one-on-one with them to help them gain greater understanding of the concepts. Dr. Lujan noted that he “is approachable and available to his colleagues as well.”

“I enjoy teaching especially in the area of health care and emergency services,” Dr. Morrow said. “Students in these areas are committed and dedicated to their fellow man, which is very important to me.”

Dr. Morrow earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Fort Lewis College, a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in ocean oceanography at Oregon State University, and a doctor of medicine in dentistry (DMD) degree from the University of Oregon. In his career, he has been a limb lengthening surgeon for the US Public Health Service, certified as a firefighter and served as chief of a local department, taught in a high school, and served as a deputy sheriff for Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Salem, Oregon and achieved the rank of sergeant.

Currently, he is a Licensed EMT IV and instructs EMTs and firefighters. He has also served as the Baca County Coroner since 1982. He is heavily involved in a local community theater, often serving as director, and is on the board for and have judged the local Science Fair for thirty years.

Administrator of the Year: Robert Vazquez

Robert Vazquez is an LCC alumnus, and serves as IT Director at the college. He began his professional tenure at Lamar in November 2003; since then he has filled various roles and participated in a number of committees. In his current role, he assists LCC with all IT inquiries and uses of information with a professional and helpful attitude. He is instrumental in updating and improving classrooms to meet the evolving needs of the students and community, and works diligently to establish new partnerships across the Colorado Community College System.

“Robert is the head of a phenomenal IT department that interacts and interfaces with each and every person here at LCC,” Dr. Lujan said. “He is also a planner, thinker, and a visionary. He has a vision for our college to continue to grow, innovate, and build community within departments and campus wide.”

Vazquez holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership with an emphasis in strategic innovation and change management. He currently resides in Lamar, Colorado with his wife and two children. He enjoys traveling and learning about different cultures. Vazquez is a champion for change and carries a big heart for Southeast Colorado.

Classified Employee of the Year: Tammy Repshire

One of the many traits that makes Repshire unique to LCC is her diverse area of responsibilities. Tammy is the custodian for the Administration building, the Equine Complex, the Welding shop, as well as assisting with custodial services in Todd Burch Hall on Mondays and Tuesdays. She is invariably on the move.

“No matter the location, the duty she performs, or the last-minute requests for assistance,” Dr. Lujan said, “she always has a can-do attitude and a never-ending smile. Tammy is reliable, always available, and willing to do anything it takes to satisfy her customer’s needs. Tammy is a great team member!”

Repshire began her employment as summer help in Todd Burch Hall in 2014, and in August 2014, she was hired as a classified custodian there as well. After three years, she transferred to general campus where she has performed custodial duties in all the buildings located on campus, including her current building assignment, Bowman Building. She has lived in Lamar for the past seventeen years, and enjoys spending her spare time with family and friends.

Faculty Members of the Year:

Kelly Emick & Greg Cashs a history instructor, Kelly Emick demonstrates her dedication to student learning in the classroom every day. She is an integral part of the LCC community, from the work she does as the HLC Accreditation Liaison, to single-handedly managing a major biennial history event.

“Kelly is always willing to work with other faculty members on campus and consistently goes above and beyond in all her responsibilities,” noted Dr. Lujan. “Her peers appreciate her and the extra work and time she is always willing to put in. Kelly makes history come alive and creates a great learning environment!”

Emick has been a member of the faculty at LCC since the early 1990s when she began as an adjunct instructor. During those years she got the opportunity to teach some of the first online offerings, adult “Fast Track” cohorts, as well as traditional semester courses. In 2008, she was hired as a full time faculty member, and has taught a wide range of history courses, as well as other related courses such as world regional geography, political science, art history, and American Literature.

Emick also produces a biennial living history event to bring the 19th century American frontier to life on the LCC Campus for both students and community. This “Frontier History Encampment” draws hundreds of visitors from the region including a tour group from History Colorado, and gives LCC’s students a unique cultural experience that enriches their lives outside of the classroom. Emick has also served as one of the advisors for LCC’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the last 10 years, and has helped the chapter gain its highest level of achievement in its history.

On her role as a college instructor, Emick said she aims “to meet all students where they are, challenge them with high expectations and classes that are dynamic and rich in content, and continually work alongside them to help them discover how much intellectual and personal potential is waiting to be unlocked in their lives.”

Greg Cash serves as a member of Lamar’s agriculture faculty, and is highly respected by his peers and students. He has a passion for teaching and helping students succeed, and is innovative and forward-thinking as he coordinates and supports the Agriculture, Horse Training and Management, Equine Business, and Rodeo programs.

“Greg has been instrumental in the growth and revitalization of these programs over the past few years,” explained Dr. Lujan. “His work to bring over 800 FFA students from across the state to LCC each year is commendable. Greg is a leader in and out of the classroom!”

Cash has served as the Agriculture and Equine Department Chair for 5 years. Previously he taught High School Agriculture Education and served as the executive secretary of the Colorado Vocational Agriculture Educators Association. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education from Oklahoma State University. He has a passion for teaching all of his students the importance of agriculture to the world and preparing students for a career in agriculture.

“I absolutely love coming in everyday and teaching students the skills they need to gain the career of their dreams,” he said. “Every student is different and brings something new to the discussion. Agriculture is changing every day, as are the needs of my students. This challenges me to learn something new every day.”