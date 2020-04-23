Ignacio “Nacho” Herrera…May 2, 1958 – March 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Apr 23, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Wiley, CO resident, Ignacio Herrera, affectionately known to many as “Nacho” will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 2, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. The service will be live streamed on Facebook.com/peacockfuneralhome and we ask the public to join this family on Facebook to comply with safe distancing.
There will be no public visitation.
Nacho was born on May 2, 1958 in Lamar, CO to Manuel Herrera and Alfonsa Hernandez-Herrera and departed this life on Sunday March 22, 2020 at his home in Wiley with his family by his side at the age of 61.
Nacho was preceded in death by his father and one sibling.
Nacho is survived by his wife – Mary Herrera of Wiley; three children – Eric Herrera and Andrea (Eli) McCarty all of Wiley and Kyle (Kerrie) Herrera of McClave; by nine grandchildren – Jordan (Michael) Lee, Kiana Herrera, Brayden Herrera, Darian Herrera, Anthony Herrera, Leticia Cortez, RaeAnne McCarty, Aiden McCarty, and Piper McCarty; by one great granddaughter – Ah’Dessya McCarty; by his mother – Alfonsa Herrera of Lamar; by four brothers; five sisters; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
