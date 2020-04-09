Changes in Granada Municipal Line-Up, Trustees Approve Property Price
Russ Baldwin | Apr 09, 2020 | Comments 0
The town of Granada has a new mayor and two new Trustees following Tuesday’s non-election in the community this past April 7th. A non-election in that the number of open seats on the board were matched by the number of candidates, essentially ending the need for a municipal ballot.
Argie Thrall, Jr. replaced Glenn Otto as Mayor for a two-year term as Otto declined to run for office. Thomas Sanchez will remain on the board for a four-year term as will new Trustees Tyndan Marquez and Sergio Sigala. They were sworn in by Granada Town Clerk, Jackie Malone during the monthly meeting this past Wednesday.
The Trustees approved the price for approximately 15 acres of city-owned property, an Amache sub-division, which will be used for a meat processing/packing plant, Prairieland Packing Plant, owned by area businessman Curtis Tempel. The price, $13,000, includes the installation of a waterline tap, a fire hydrant, sewer connections and other municipal incentives. Tempel has said he intends to have the plant under construction in a year.
The Trustees ratified three resolutions pertaining to a town-wide disaster declaration regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in Colorado. The three resolutions, 2020-003/004 and 005 enact the disaster declaration for seven days at a time, requiring weekly updates by an act of the Trustees. The declarations help pave the way for federal or FEMA funding to assist the community should the need arise. The Trustees also decided to reword signage in the town to stress the prohibition on open burning cue to COVID-19 and associated respiratory problems.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Granada • Consumer Issues • Economy • Elections • Featured • Hot Topics • Utilities
About the Author: