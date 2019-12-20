Lamar Selects New City Administrator
LAMAR, COLORADO (December 20, 2019) – After an extensive search, Lamar’s Mayor and City Council of Lamar have announced that Steve Kil will be the City’s new Administrator. Steve Kil is currently the Town Manager for the Town of St. John, Indiana, a position he has held since 2001. Mayor Kirk Crespin and the members of the Lamar City Council hosted the final candidates for interviews, staff tours, and a public meet and greet on December 17th before the Council made their final decision by a phone poll on December 18th.
Mayor Kirk Crespin has stated, “We were very excited to see the participation and involvement of our community in this very important process. The Council and I feel that Mr. Kil will be a great fit for our community. We are looking forward to great things with our new City Administrator and are looking forward to a great future.” Kil, who has more than 26 years of city management experience, began his career with the Town of Schererville, Indiana, in 1993. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and he is also a licensed parliamentarian.
According to Kil, “I am very excited about being selected as the next City Administrator for Lamar and I look forward to being part of such a wonderful and welcoming community.” Steve Kil will begin his position on February 3rd, 2020.
The City received 29 applications from candidates in 13 states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. It selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments.
