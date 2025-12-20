Birth Announcement – Gonzales
Barbara Crimond | Dec 20, 2025 | Comments 0
Brian and Felicity Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado, welcomed a new baby boy on November 21, 2025 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar. Eros Felix Gonzales arrived at 12:23 pm weighing 9 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 21-3/4 inches. Joining Eros at home are siblings Gabriella, Isella, and Ezra. Grandparents are Mike and Adella Perales, John Gonzales, and Jacquelyn and Kevin Thompson. Dr. Forseter was the attending physician.
Filed Under: Births
