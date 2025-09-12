Scott Thompson – May 29, 1962 – September 10, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 12, 2025 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Scott Thompson, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 19, 2025 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Ian Blacker officiating. Per Scott’s wishes there will be no viewing.
Scott was born at Atlantic, Iowa to Terry and Martha (Winter) Thompson and passed away on September 10, 2025 at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs with his family by his side at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tracy Thompson. Scott is survived by his spouse Alice Nelson of the family home in Lamar, CO, son Casey Thompson also of Lamar, CO and step-children Teri (JW) Ellis and Dustin (Jade) Nelson both of Eads, CO. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren Lexi Ellis and Lily Adams- Nelson and his siblings Leigh Miller of Nebraska and Ted Thompson of Iowa, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfunrealhome.com.
