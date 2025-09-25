Miles Grant Moran – February 23, 1960 – September 24, 2025
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Miles Grant Moran, will be held at a later date.
Miles was born on February 23, 1960 at Lamar, Colorado to Roy Gene and Ethel DeLois (Wheeler) Moran and passed away on September 24, 2025 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 65.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mala Freed, Maynard Moran and Marilyn Moran.
Miles is survived by his siblings Myra Moran of Campbell, CA, Michael Moran of Laurel, MT and Marshall (Tammy) Moran of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends to include his special friend Jay Gruber of Lamar, CO.
