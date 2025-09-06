Lamar Hospice’s Annual Backyard Bash to be held September 13, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 06, 2025 | Comments 0
The Lamar Hospice’s popular annual fundraiser, the “Backyard Bash” will be held Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lamar Eagles Lodge located at 1406 S. Main Street in Lamar. The event will feature both silent and live auctions with music and dancing. The music will be provided by the Jeffery Alan Band. Food will be catered by the Lamar Eagles. Tickets are $60 per person. The cost of admission is a small price to pay for not only an enjoyable evening, but also as a way of “giving back” or for some, “paying forward”.
Many people in Lamar or the surrounding areas have benefited from, or at least heard of, the good that Lamar Hospice is able to offer – all of which is due to community donations and support. Because of them, families can have a heavy weight lifted from their shoulders if a loved one is diagnosed with a terminal illness without worrying about how to pay for this individualized care, allowing them to focus on supporting each other and the patient. Of course, no one wishes to receive such a diagnosis for themselves or a family member but knowing that Lamar Hospice is there will truly be a blessing for those who do.
The services the Lamar Area Hospice provides go beyond assistance for those with chronic or terminal illnesses. “Lamar Area Hospice is so grateful for the fundraising events and the community support” stated Deb Pelley, Executive Director. “It allows us to do so much more than hospice care. We have numerous charitable services that we provide to the community – Helping Hands for the independent elderly, grief and support services, palliative care services, children’s Good Grief programs, and medical equipment loaned to the community at no expense – all provided without any expectation of payment. We can do all of that because of the generosity shown to us through fundraising and donations”.
To RSVP or if you have any questions, call 719-940-7424.
By: Barbara Crimond
