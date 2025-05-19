Three Granada graduating seniors also receive degrees from Lamar Community College

| May 19, 2025 | Comments 0

Left to right: Reece Block, Treston Medina, and Rhye Ann Sanchez

Granada High School graduates Reece Block, Treston Medina, and Rhye Ann Sanchez also graduated from Lamar Community College recently.  Treston and Rhye Ann received their Associate of Arts degree and Reece received her Associate of Science degree.

Filed Under: City of GranadaEducationFeatured

About the Author: