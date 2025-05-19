Three Granada graduating seniors also receive degrees from Lamar Community College
Barbara Crimond | May 19, 2025 | Comments 0
Left to right: Reece Block, Treston Medina, and Rhye Ann Sanchez
Granada High School graduates Reece Block, Treston Medina, and Rhye Ann Sanchez also graduated from Lamar Community College recently. Treston and Rhye Ann received their Associate of Arts degree and Reece received her Associate of Science degree.
Filed Under: City of Granada • Education • Featured
