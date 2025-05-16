Spirit Center of the Performing Arts is honked by Lamar Chamber Honkers
Barbara Crimond | May 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Pictured left to right: Honker Member: Ashly Melgosa, Honker Ashley Roseberry, Vocal Coach Jessica Hall, Owner Rosalind Smith, Honker Shellann Bastian, Honker Cheryl Preisser as well as several members of Spirit Center of the Performing Arts
On May 2, 2025 Lamar Honkers honked an existing business with a new location and expanded services. Spirit Center of the Performing Arts is owned by Rosalind Smith. The studio is located at 222 Main St in Lamar Phone number 719-353-2224 Hours: Mon-Thurs in the evenings, Fridays 9am-3:30pm
Spirit Center of the performing arts offer dance classes including ballet, acro, jazz & tap (both recreation and competitive). Now offers Music Theater which includes voice, drama, and dance.
They will be hosting events for both classes coming soon: May 31st is the 12th Annual Dance Recital 2pm @ Lamar High School ; June 6th is their Matilda Jr Production 6pm @ Lamar High School, and June 7th is another showing of the Matilda Jr Production 1:30pm @ Lamar High School
# # #
