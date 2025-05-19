Pipeyard in Granada is honked by Chambers Honkers
Barbara Crimond | May 19, 2025 | Comments 0
On May 16, 2025, the Lamar Honkers honked Pipeyard. Pipeyard specializes in pipe/zimmatic sprinklers, PVC fittings and irrigation supplies. Located at 20997 US Highway 50 in Granada, their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 8 am to noon. Their phone number is 719-762-0194. Pipeyard is owned by Mark Carrigan and Brad Johnson.
Pictured is owner Mark Carrigan with employees Rich Geist, Rick Barrow, Colby Turner, Kurtis Baca, Ben Dorenkamp, Jason Foster, and Sheryl Carrigan as well as Honkers Frankie Carillo, Rebecca Shibbelhut, and Ashley Roseberry. The Prowers Journal wasn’t supplied with a left to right list of names, so our apologies.
