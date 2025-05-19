New “Maggie Stanley Dog Park” is dedicated with a ribbon cutting and is now open
Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin cuts the ribbon to new Maggie Stanley Dog Park during dedication ceremony
The City of Lamar’s new “Maggie Stanley Dog Park” was dedicated with a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 16 with Mayor Kirk Crespin cutting the ribbon surrounded by members of City Council, and City employees, including Parks and Rec Director Anthony LaTour, who oversaw much of the construction and gave a tour of the new park. The park has a large dog side on the east side and a similarly-sized one for small dogs on the west side and includes several agility features for the dogs to play on. Signage is in place regarding rules for using the park. All dogs must be vaccinated and wearing a city dog tag to enter and dog owners must pick up and dispose of their dog’s waste with the provided bags and receptacle. The park is meant to provide a safe, enclosed space for dogs to be able to run and play with other dogs, so common courtesy will go a long way in keeping them safe. If your dog isn’t socialized to other dogs, please look into ways to get training for this so that all can enjoy the park without any incidents. The City of Lamar had a live Facebook stream going during the dedication -it can be viewed on their Facebook page.
