Jason Bosquez, LHS senior, participates in 2025 Colorado All-State Band
Barbara Crimond | May 06, 2025 | Comments 0
LHS senior Jason Bosquez
Jason Bosquez, a senior at Lamar High School, had the honor of being chosen as a member of the 73rd Annual Colorado High School All-State Band. Jason traveled to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley April 3-5, where the group of top high school musicians from throughout Colorado practiced prior to performing a concert on the final day. He was also chosen as a member of the Festival of Winds honor band which was held in February at CSU-Pueblo.
While Jason is an exceptional musician, music wasn’t always a big part of his life. The COVID pandemic occurred during his 8th grade year. Since it wasn’t possible to have gym classes virtually, students instead were required to take a basic music class. This class “opened a whole new world” to Jason, and he soon realized that he was very interested in music. Brian Ludwig, the Springfield band director, loaned Jason a trumpet and gave him a few lessons the summer before Jason started high school. Lamar’s band director at that time, Bob Seay, then began to encourage Jason after realizing his obvious talent and ability to learn the instrument quickly. Jason just as quickly “found his niche” among other band kids, developing strong friendships with them.
2025 Colorado All-State Honor Band
Throughout his high school years, Jason has participated in the pep band that plays during the football and basketball games as well as being in the concert and jazz bands. He also plays with the Ark Valley Community Band. In addition, he is very active academically, participating in Knowledge Bowl and taking concurrent enrollment classes, which will allow him to graduate not only with his high school diploma, but also with an Associate’s Degree from Lamar Community College – all at the young age of 17. Although he was offered a $36,000 scholarship to CSU-Pueblo for music, he has decided instead to study mechanical engineering at UCCS in Colorado Spring. Jason’s proud parents are Armando and Liz Bosquez of Lamar.
By: Barbara Crimond
About the Author: