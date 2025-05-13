Janice Marlene (McCorkle) Lange – February 23, 1952 – April 19, 2025
Janice Marlene (McCorkle) Lange, 73, of Dublin, Texas, passed away on Saturday April 19, 2025. She was born Feb. 23, 1952 in Lamar, Colo. to Albert and Alma Lou McCorkle. She married Timothy Lange on Nov. 15, 1985. They lived in Dublin TX for 35 years. Janice was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She loved to read. She worked at the Coop in her early years in Dublin before spending time in home health care. She enjoyed caring for her people as she called them. She later worked at the Proctor Beer Barn before retiring. The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the staff of Alpha Omega Hospice for the tender care and support during Janice’s final days. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leroy McCorkle, her husband, Timothy Lange, and her son Jeff Lange. She is survived by her children, son Vernon Maddry and wife Rachel, of Dublin, Texas, daughter Angela Clark and husband Gene of Moriarty, New Mexico, and son, James Lange and wife Janet of Abilene, Texas, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, her sister Wanda Simmons of Lamar, Colo., brother Eugene McCorkle and wife Joyce of Lamar, Colo. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
