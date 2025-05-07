Charles Bradburn – July 24, 1937 – May 5, 2025
Barbara Crimond | May 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for longtime Lamar resident Charles Bradburn. Per Charles’ request, cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Charles was born on July 24, 1937 at Clovis, New Mexico to Jack and Margueitte (Maxfield) Bradburn and passed away on May 05, 2025 at the age of 87 at the Walsh Healthcare Center with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Nora (Lawrence) Binder and Mary Anne (Herschel) Crane.
Charles is survived by his wife Clara Bradburn of Walsh, CO, daughter Cheri Aguilera and son-in-law Frank J. “Sonny” Aguilera both of Lamar, CO, grandsons Alex (Erica) Aguilera of Gunnison, CO and Adam Aguilera of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by his great-grandson Sawyer Aguilera and special niece Tanya Binder as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walsh Healthcare Center either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
