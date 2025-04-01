Linda Koehler – May 11, 1956 – March 25, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 01, 2025 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for longtime Lamar resident Linda Koehler.
Linda was born on May 11, 1956 at Amarillo, Texas to Bill and Rosemary (Loresch) Koehler and passed away on March 25, 2025 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 68.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Vicky (Paul) Daily, nieces Cherish (Brandon) Cruz and Amanda (Brian) Daub, three great nieces and one great nephew as well as numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Developmental Center either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
