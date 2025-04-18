Lamar High School band students selected for CSU Pueblo’s Festival of Winds
Lamar High School band students at CSU Pueblo’s Festival of Winds
Ten Lamar High School band students were selected to participate in Colorado State University Pueblo’s recent Festival of Winds. The festival was held February 13-15 for students, culminating in a concert performance on Saturday, February 15 at Pueblo Memorial Hall. The honor band brings together over 300 students from across Colorado and neighboring states.
Students from Lamar participating were: Gianni Lopez, Zoe Willis, Amara Brown, James Olinger, Katelyn Felan, Xander Webster, Loki Flores, Nathaniel Reid, Jason Bosquez, Zoia Flores, and Loki Flores.
