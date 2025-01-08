Virginia Rose Truitt – October 27, 1930 – January 6, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Virginia Rose Truitt will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia will be held prior to the service from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Virginia was born on October 27, 1930 at Adair County, Missouri to Wilmer Harrison and Lissie Mae (Tayler) Hays and passed away on January 6, 2025 at her home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 94 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald W. “Bob” Truitt, daughters Sara Truitt, Karen Merrill and Peggy Saldana, her parents and two brothers Wilmer Hays and James Hays.
Virginia is survived by her children Deon (Susan) Truitt of Cotopaxi, CO and Marla Truitt of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Brian Truitt and family, Bobby Truitt and family, Dustin Truitt and family, Tessa Navarrette and family, Erica Palacios and family, Jason Saldana and family, Joshua Saldana and family, Briana Merrill and family and Christopher Merrill and family. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Developmental Services either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
