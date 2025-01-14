Victor H. Rodriguez – January 26, 1982 – January 13, 2025
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Victor Rodriguez will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Maria Arellano reciting. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Victor will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Victor was born on January 26, 1982 at Zacatecas, Mexico, to Manuel Rodriguez Portillo and Maria Isidra Arellano and passed away on January 13, 2025 at his home in Lamar at the age of 42, with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his father and unborn children Alejandro Rodriguez-Mungaray and Alejandra Victoria Rodriguez-Mungaray.
Victor is survived by his wife Nallely Mungaray of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Samantha Mungaray, Shelby Rodriguez-Mungaray, Meagan Rodriguez-Mungaray and Maggie Rodriguez-Mungaray all of Lamar, CO and his mother Maria Arellano of Mexico. He is also survived by his siblings Manuela (Jose Jaramillo) Rodriguez, Juan Antonio Rodriguez- Rodriguez and wife, Evangelina (Gabriel Gomez) Rodriguez, Jose Francisco Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Lucia Guadalupe Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Luz Estella (Roberto Solis) Rodriguez, Cristobal (Graciela Aranda) Rodriguez, Manuel (Rosa Hernandez) Rodriguez, Martha Silvia Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez-Rodriguez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Victor Rodriguez Memorial fund to go towards his daughters in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
