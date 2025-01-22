Southeast Colorado Concert Association presents “Doo Wah Riders” at LHS on February 22, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 22, 2025 | Comments 0
Get ready for a night of toe-tapping fun as the Doo-Wah Riders ride on in to Lamar! The Doo-Wah Riders define their sound as “high energy country with a Cajun twist”. They have been based in Southern California for over 40 years, bringing a rare combination of many years of experience with youthful energy, fired by a love for what they do. Showcasing ultra-light musicianship and powerful arrangements of classic and original songs, The Doo-Wah Riders are great showmen.
Tickets can be purchased at the door
$25/Adult & $5/Student (17 and under)
