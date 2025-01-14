Sherwood Harrell Ridley – December 13, 1931 – January 10, 2025
Funeral Services for Harrell Ridley will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Wesleyan Fellowship Church of Las Animas (formerly Las Animas United Methodist Church) with Pastor Scott Peno officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Horber Funeral Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Sherwood Harrell Ridley was born on December 13, 1931 in Claude, Texas to Sherwood Edmonson and Ula Pansy (Kerley) Ridley. He went to his eternal home on January 10, 2025 at the age of 93.
Harrell, as he was affectionately known, was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His journey on earth was one marked by love, compassion, and unwavering faith in God.
Harrell is survived by his son, Darren (Leeann) Ridley; granddaughters, Paige (Andy) Bowling, Roree Willbanks and Denton Willbanks; sisters, Sherry Ann Reese and Betty Sue Boyle; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years, Ollie Ridley; brother, R.J. Ridley; and sister, Mary Nell Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harrell’s name in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
