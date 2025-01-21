Sandy Hasui – May 3, 1972 – January 8, 2025
Sandy Hasui died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 52. Born Sandy O’Connor on May 3, 1972, in La Junta, Colorado. She was raised in Las Animas, Colorado, and graduated from Las Animas High School in 1990.
Sandy continued to live in Las Animas until her career with Colorado Department of Corrections lead her to relocate to Pueblo West. She had spent 22 years with DOC and had risen to the rank of Sargent.
Sandy’s final resting place will be in Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery, where she will one day be joined by her twin sister Cindy.
Memorial services will be held at 10 am Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Seed and Supply Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
