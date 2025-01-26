“Persons Who Wander” grant awards $89,141 to 9 law enforcement agencies, including Prowers County Sheriff’s Office
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is pleased to announce that it has awarded a total of $89,141 to nine different law enforcement agencies across Colorado. These Persons Who Wander grants will be used to purchase drones and GPS tracking fobs or watches, which will help to improve search and rescue efforts for individuals who wander.
“The Persons Who Wander grant program is critical in supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Chris Schaefer, Director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. “These grants will provide them with the resources they need to quickly locate missing persons, especially those who may be vulnerable and prone to wandering.”
In 2024, CBI issued 63 Senior Alerts, which was one-third of all alerts issued statewide and more than all the Amber, Medina and Missing Endangered alerts combined.
The following law enforcement agencies received grants:
- Mesa County Sheriff’s Office: $17,775.00 for program literature and AngelSense units (fobs and watches)
- Louisville Police Department: $10,000.00 for an annual subscription fee and a drone
- Prowers County Sheriff’s Office: $10,000.00 for two Autel EVo II Dual 640T V3 Thermal Drones
- Pagosa Springs Police Department: $13,678.00 for a DJI M30T drone
- Cortez Police Department: $12,265.00 for drone pilot licenses and two Autel EVO II Dual 640T drones
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office: $9,000.00 for a FLIR SIRAS Drone
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office: $8,000.00 for a drone pilot certification class and a drone
- City of Aurora: $4,534.00 for AngelSense accessories
- Elbert County: $3,889.00 for a DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo
In 2022, Colorado Lawmakers created the Persons Who Wander grant that provides nearly $90,000 dollars to assist local law enforcement with recovery programs.
