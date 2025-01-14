Lamar RE-2 Board Meeting January 13, 2025
“Whiskers”, the new Washington Elementary mascot
All board members and student board members were present for the meeting. The agenda and board minutes from December 9 and December 11 meetings were approved. There were no reports from student board members, legislative updates or BOCES updates. Concerning the stadium project, the projected final cost was said to be $8,572,928.62.
The two local grade school principals gave updates about the goings-on at their respective schools. Kenny Davis, Principal of Washington Elementary, told the board that the school’s recent art show was very well attended and that the students “did amazing things with different mediums”. Board member Travis Hall attended the art show and said he was impressed with how excited the students were to show off their projects to family members. The school has a new costumed mascot of a wildcat, nicknamed “Whiskers” and Davis said the students were very excited about getting their pictures taken with it. The costume was paid for by the PTSO and was acquired “at a very reasonable price” said Davis. January 22, the school will be having a family game night from 6-7 pm with board games in the library as well as cornhole in the gym. February 11 will see a STEAM program (science, technology, engineering, art and math) at the school. Multiple stations will be set up for students.
Matt Biszak, Parkview Principal, gave a Power Point presentation. In it, he showed photos of past events. November at the school saw a “Bitmoji” scavenger hunt in which staff members designed bitmojis of themselves (a bitmoji is a personalized cartoon avatar) with fun facts about themselves. The event was designed to be a student/staff bonding exercise and he reports that it went well and was really fun for everyone. In fact, it went so well that the food truck ran out of food and staff was sent to the store to replenish it throughout the evening. Biszak said they planned for 200 people since it was the week before Thanksgiving and they felt attendance might not be very high but that 276 people ended up attending. The school plans a similar event for the spring since it was so well received. The school hosted a family night on December 11, complete with multiple photo booth-type picture opportunities for families to take holiday photos in front of as part of a “Winter Holidays on the Plains” theme. The displays were part of a contest throughout the school and were very creative and festive. December 17 was the school’s Christmas program. He said the 4th graders are really enjoying the variety of music they are learning to play on the recorder and he jokingly told the board that if “you really enjoy recorder music” that the spring concert promises more of same. He went on to say that they are trying to get the 5th graders more music exposure in hopes of sparking an interest in music and playing instruments. January 15, the school is hosting its spring open house and will be an opportunity for families to tour the school and visit with staff. Career Day is scheduled for March 11. Being looked into is the possibility of a more structured art program for students similar to what is happening at Washington. Academically, Biszak said that they are seeing big gains with the 4th-graders, especially in Language Arts.
The board voted to approve the second reading of Policy CDG (Part-time and Substitute Support Staff Employment) and the first reading of Policy JF (Admission and Denial of Admission). Study travel trips were approved for the 7th grade students to go to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on March 12, 2025, the LHS FFA to attend the National Stock Show in Denver January 22, 2025 and for LHS DECA members to attend the State Conference at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs February 23-25, 2025. One staff resignation was accepted, one staff retirement was accepted, six new hirings were approved and two transfers were also approved.
In Dr. Krug’s Superintendent Report, he announced that the District is recognizing its board members for School Board Appreciation Month, saying they deserve recognition, as “it’s a big deal” and he thanked them all for their service. Each member was the recipient of a gift bag filled with goodies as a way of the district saying Thank You. The next board meeting will be February 10 at 5:30 pm.
