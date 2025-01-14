Graciano Ortega Ramos – May 1, 1947 – January 12, 2025
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Graciano Ortega Ramos will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado. Visitation for Graciano will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Monday, January 20, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Graciano was born on May 1, 1947 at Urireo, Guanajuato, Mexico to Jose Ramos Saravia and Flora Ortega Pena and passed away on January 12, 2025 at Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his wife Rachel Ramos, one daughter, his parents and siblings Esther Ramos Ortega, Jose Ramos Ortega, Salvador Ramos Ortega and Amada Ramos Ortega. Graciano is survived by his children Ralph Ramos, Daniel Ramos, Leopoldo Ramos and Thomas Ramos, grandchildren Alex, Eli, Chance, Taos, Marcos, Annissa, Allison, Dwayne, Tyrone, Lakota, Destiny and Brooklyn and great-grandchildren Addyson, Dayzee, Xenissie, Uneeke and Izrael. He is also survived by his siblings Amor Ramos Ortega, Gloria Ramos Ortega, Antonio Ramos Ortega and Francisco Ramos Ortega as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
