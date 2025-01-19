Annual Snow Goose Festival to be held February 6-9, 2025 in Lamar
The Annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival is a “must” on the list of many a bird lover. Established in 2002, the event grows in popularity and opportunities for nature-lovers every year. This year’s event will be held in Lamar and the surrounding area on February 6-9, 2025, beginning with a Hospitality Gathering from 4-6 pm at Lamar High School on Thursday, February 6. It allows participants to meet other people, ask questions and enjoy some food. The festival begins in earnest on Friday, February 7, with multiple various tours available throughout the day. Some tours are free while others have fees associated with them. To see all the tours available, with descriptions and costs of each, visit www.highplainssnowgoose.com. The website is extensive and provides information about every facet of the event. Saturday, February 8, has repeats of some of the Friday tours and adds several more, at various times throughout the day.
Saturday evening, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, showcases this year’s Keynote Speaker, Dr. Henry Pollock. Dr. Pollock is the Executive Director of The Southern Plains Land Trust and has a background in ecology and conservation. He has 15 years’ experience as a wildlife biologist and academic researcher and is a very engaging speaker to listen to. He is dedicated to conserving prairie wildlife and reviving what has been dubbed “The American Serengeti”. This presentation will be held at Lamar High School and requires pre-registration to attend. Cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Children under the age of 12 are free with a paid adult.
For those wishing to see the snow geese in all their glory, plan on attending the 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunrise Tour on Sunday, February 9. The tour includes a school bus and Colorado Parks and Wildlife guide and meets at Lamar High School. Watch the snow geese wake up and fly off to their feeding grounds. Seeing them take off in huge numbers is an awe-inspiring sight and a beautiful way to end a weekend of education and nature-watching.
