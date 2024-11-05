Lamar Community College Awarded $3 Million Grant to Enhance Support for Low Income Students and Hispanic Students
Lamar Community College (LCC) is proud to announce the successful funding of a $3 million grant under Title V Hispanic-Servicing Institution Grant aimed at boosting educational opportunities and resources for Hispanic students and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This significant funding, awarded by the Federal Department of Education, underscores the College’s commitment to fostering student success in an inclusive and supportive learning environment that empowers all students. This grant will provide critical resources to expand career opportunities, increase student support services, and enrich learning opportunities, helping students thrive both academically and professionally.
The grant will be allocated to implement a comprehensive program called Lamar Community College Project Aspira, designed to enhance post-secondary enrollment, career planning and support, academic support, mentorship, and engagement to promote persistence and completion amongst LCC students. The initiatives will include expanded services, cultural enrichment programs, and introduce a bridge-to-college program. LCC will partner with local organizations to create clear and meaningful career-connected pathways to success in higher education and family-sustaining careers.
“More than 18% of residents in the LCC service area live below the poverty line—double the state average. Additionally, while overall college credential attainment in our region stands at 50%, it falls to just 15% among Latinx residents. At Lamar Community College, we are dedicated to bridging these gaps by delivering learner-centered programs rooted in the highest standards of education and service excellence. This vital funding will empower us to expand our outreach, enhance student support, and foster greater academic achievement and economic mobility for all our students,” shared LCC President, Dr. Rosana Reyes. “We remain laser-focused on fulfilling our mission to ‘Enrich Lives Through Learning,’ and actively pursuing external funding is a key driver of our progress toward that goal.”
To learn more about Project Aspira at Lamar Community College, please contact Jordan Kemp, Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success at Jordan.Kemp@lamarcc.edu or call 719 336-1537.
