Stampede Powerline Services from Wiley assisting with Hurricane Helene relief work in North Carolina
Barbara Crimond | Oct 07, 2024 | Comments 0
Our team providing support in North Carolina consists of: Shane Hawks (Wiley, CO), Keith Dennis (Holly, CO), Josh Batemon (Lamar, CO), Ezequeil Chenoweth (Idalia, CO), Gunner Hesse (Keenesburg, CO), Ryan Hause (Ulysses, KS), Victor Correa (Ulysses, KS), Levi Johnson (Haswell, CO), and Tony Anderson (Yoder, CO), pictured left to right.
On September 23, 2024, Stampede Powerline services out of Wiley, Colorado was called to assist with Hurricane Helene. Nine men from SPLS drove 1600 plus miles to set up and stage in Orlando, Florida and await the Hurricane. After Hurricane Helena reached landfall and the damage was assessed, the crew of 9 men we moved to Newton, North Carolina, where they have been working daily since Saturday the 28th -12 plus hours a day. These men are staying in a camp with roughly 800 other linemen and women and are given multiple tasks (tickets) a day to work on to restore power to area residents and businesses. The men will be commuting a little further in the next day or so assist in power restoration in surrounding areas. No date or time frame has been given to when these men will be returning back to southeast Colorado.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Wiley • Featured • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: