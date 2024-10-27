Carol L. McDowell – July 13, 1950 – October 24, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 27, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Carol L. McDowell will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Carol will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 3:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Carol was born on July 13, 1950 at Chandler, Oklahoma to Robert and Hattie (Greenfield) McDowell and passed away on October 24, 2024 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his wife Patty McDowell, grandson Reece Harbour, his parents and siblings Wayne Sprueill, Joe McDowell and Melvin McDowell.
Carol is survived by his children Junior McDowell of Eads, CO, April (David) Harbour, Tana (Dustin) Pearson and Melinda (Eddie Graff) McDowell all of Lamar, CO, grandchildren, Abbie (Cavin Weber), Trey (Hadlie), Cade, Madison, Ryan, Tines, River, Kevin, James, Hailey and Ali. He is also survived by his siblings, Raymond McDowell of Lamar, CO and Shirley McDowell of Las Vegas, NV, daughter-in-law Wendy McDowell of Lamar, CO and sister-in-law Mary McDowell of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-State 9/11 Memorial Tribute either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
