Robert “Bob” O’Connor – March 17, 1949 – March 26, 2024
Robert “Bob” O’Connor, 75 years old, departed this world on March 26, 2024 at his home in Las Animas, CO, surrounded by family.
He was born March 17, 1949 in Las Animas, CO to Albert Lee and Georgia (Johnson) O’Connor. He spent most of childhood moving around with his parents due to his father’s job. Bob had various occupations growing up. Bob married Nancy (Anderson) on September 9, 1970 and they later divorced. Together they had two sons, Robert Jr. and Steven. Bob spent the first part of his adult life as a trucker seeing the country. Then he worked at the VA hospital in Fort Lyon until he retired. Later, Bob went back to work as a truck driver until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed playing poker, watching old westerns, and watching sports. However, his real love was watching his grandchildren play sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and cheerleading.
He is survived by his children, Robert Jr. (Shayla) O’Connor and Steven O’Connor of Las Animas; four grandchildren, Jacob (Chaney) O’Connor, Caleb O’Connor, Jackson O’Connor, and Cassidy O’Connor of Las Animas; and sister, Suzie Youmans of Rocky Ford; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lee and Georgia O’Connor; and siblings, Kenneth O’Connor, Danny O’Connor, Jack O’Connor and Marilyn (O’Connor) Hogue.
Per Bob’s request no services will be held.
