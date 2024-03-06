Livestock Theft Meeting to be held March 14 in Springfield
Barbara Crimond | Mar 06, 2024 | Comments 0
BRAND THEFT MEETING
Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Bent-Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers Association in conjunction with Colorado Brand Board are hosting an informative livestock theft meeting.
March 14, 2024 6:30 PM
Minnick Building, Baca County Fairgrounds
28535 County Road 24.6, Springfield CO
Representatives from adjoining state law enforcement will be in attendance as well as Colorado law enforcement.
All producers are welcome.
