Colorado 2024-2025 Fishing Licenses are now Available

Coloradans and non-resident visitors can purchase fishing licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at a local CPW office, or from authorized sales agents statewide. CPW does not receive general tax dollars, and fishing license sales support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations.
CPW stocks 90 million fish annually into waters throughout Colorado to ensure quality angling opportunities. From warmer waters to mountain streams, Colorado angling opportunities are world-renowned. Funding from fishing license sales may allow for additional public access, community angling grants, and habitat improvement projects that support state birds, fish, and other small game.
“CPW biologists and volunteers will soon be spawning fish to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” said CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl. “Our hatcheries also stock front range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities.”
Whether you enjoy lure fishing, ice fishing, or fly fishing, Colorado provides 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Fishing in Colorado provides the possibility of catching 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.
Fishing is a great activity to share with family and friends and the perfect chance to get outside and enjoy Colorado’s natural resources.
“Spring is around the corner, and so is the opportunity to get out and enjoy the active, outdoor Colorado lifestyle by going fishing,” said CPW Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli. “If you are new to fishing there are many classes offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families, or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing.”
When planning your next fishing trip, download the My CPW app. My CPW is the official mobile app for CPW’s license and pass purchasing website CPWshop.com and includes access to a list of active products on your CPWShop.com account, CPWShop mobile purchases, links to fishing reports, PDFs of the most recent brochures, and more (available to residents and non-residents).
Resident anglers will purchase their fishing licenses the same way they always have and receive a printed physical license, but now they will also have the option to display it within the myColorado mobile app. Check out the myColorado FAQ document for more information about accessing your resident fishing license within the app Wallet.