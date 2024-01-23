City of Lamar Retail Sales Growth Holds Steady through 2023
Barbara Crimond | Jan 23, 2024 | Comments 0
Retail sales tax collections for the City of Lamar showed signs of steady growth through the year with City Sales Taxes collected up 6.11% for a gain over last year of $21,536. Collections for November 2022 were $352,667 compared to this year at $374,204. Total Sales and Use Tax collections finished the month with a gain of 3.49% for $13,224 over last year. November 2022 collections were $378,701 compared to this November at $391,926.
Year to date collections also finished with a gain of 4.56 for a $206,087 increase between 2022 and 2023. City Sales Tax Revenue collections for 2022, YTD, were $4,515,643 against 2023 at $4,721,731. Use Tax collections were up 14.85% for a gain of $54,701 and Other Collections were up 23.34% for an increase of $5,617. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.43% which showed a gain of $266,407. Collections for 2022 are $4,908,015 and $5,174,422 for the current year.
The various retail sales tax revenue categories showed a drop in Building Materials and Grocery Stores while gains were made in Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair, C Stores and Gas Stations and Restaurants.
|
2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|177,322
|190,984
|225,439
|Building Materials
|201,507
|239,123
|
212,886
|
Apparel & Department Stores
|1,314,134
|1,372,722
|1,549,134
|C Stores & Gas Sales
|233,924
|245,900
|
267,508
|
All Business-Electricity
|319,482
|295,845
|304,917
|Furniture-Appliances-Electricity
|83,540
|72,924
|
85,181
|
Grocery Stores
|289,454
|342,376
|318,706
|Hotels-Motels
|162,699
|172,796
|
179,076
|
Liquor Sales
|116,425
|125,301
|129,103
|Manufacturing
|38,959
|7,722
|
9,329
|
Other Retail-All Other
|974,188
|1,078,073
|1,040,636
|Restaurants
|445,489
|463,270
|
513,047
