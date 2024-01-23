City of Lamar Retail Sales Growth Holds Steady through 2023

| Jan 23, 2024 | Comments 0

 

Retail sales tax collections for the City of Lamar showed signs of steady growth through the year with City Sales Taxes collected up 6.11% for a gain over last year of $21,536.  Collections for November 2022 were $352,667 compared to this year at $374,204.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections finished the month with a gain of 3.49% for $13,224 over last year.  November 2022 collections were $378,701 compared to this November at $391,926.

Year to date collections also finished with a gain of 4.56 for a $206,087 increase between 2022 and 2023.  City Sales Tax Revenue collections for 2022, YTD, were $4,515,643 against 2023 at $4,721,731.  Use Tax collections were up 14.85% for a gain of $54,701 and Other Collections were up 23.34% for an increase of $5,617.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.43% which showed a gain of $266,407.  Collections for 2022 are $4,908,015 and $5,174,422 for the current year.

The various retail sales tax revenue categories showed a drop in Building Materials and Grocery Stores while gains were made in Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair, C Stores and Gas Stations and Restaurants.

 

 

2021

 2022

2023

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 177,322 190,984 225,439
Building Materials 201,507 239,123

212,886

Apparel & Department Stores

 1,314,134 1,372,722 1,549,134
C Stores & Gas Sales 233,924 245,900

267,508

All Business-Electricity

 319,482 295,845 304,917
Furniture-Appliances-Electricity 83,540 72,924

85,181

Grocery Stores

 289,454 342,376 318,706
Hotels-Motels 162,699 172,796

179,076

Liquor Sales

 116,425 125,301 129,103
Manufacturing 38,959 7,722

9,329

Other Retail-All Other

 974,188 1,078,073 1,040,636
Restaurants 445,489 463,270

513,047

Filed Under: Chamber of CommerceCity of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: