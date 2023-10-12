September 2023 Southeast Colorado Weather Review from NWS-Pueblo
Russ Baldwin | Oct 12, 2023 | Comments 0
September of 2023 started and ended warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, with a passing, unseasonably strong weather system, bringing cool temperatures, good moisture and some accumulating snow to the higher mountain peaks through the middle of the month.
The preliminary average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of September was 69.3 degrees. This is 2.7 degrees above normal and makes September of 2023 the 14th warmest September on record. This is well behind the warmest September of 2019, when the average monthly temperature was 72.8 degrees. The average September maximum temperature in Pueblo was 85.9 degrees, which is 2.8 degrees above normal. The average September minimum temperature in Pueblo was 52.6 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded1.63 inches of precipitation through the month of September. This is 0.98 inches above normal and makes September of 2023 the 17th wettest September on record, well behind wettest September of 1909, when 3.93 inches of precipitation was recorded in Pueblo. Pueblo set a daily record high temperature and a daily record maximum precipitation throughout September. Pueblo saw one day in September at or above the century mark, which brings the 2023 total 100+ degree days in Pueblo to 20 (1 in June, 13 in July, 5 in August, 1 in September). This makes 2023 tied with 2016 and 1970 as the 7th most 100+ degree days on record in Pueblo, well behind the 28 days at or above 100F in 2012 and 2003.
In Pueblo, the average high temperature and low temperature of 77 degrees and 43 degrees on October 1st, cool to 63 degrees and 30 degrees by the end of the month. The average temperature for the month of October in Pueblo is 52.8 degrees. Pueblo averages 0.76 inches of precipitation and 1.9 inches of snow through the month of October. On average, the first freeze of the fall in Pueblo is on October 8th.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Weather
About the Author: