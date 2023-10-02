Robert Adolf Kinderknecht – June 13, 1940 – September 21, 2023
Robert Adolf Kinderknecht (known to many as Bob K) was born in Hoxie, Kansas on June 13th, 1940, to Adolf and Apploney Kinderknecht. At the age of 6, he moved with his parents, sister Bertha, and brother Daniel to Lamar, Colorado. His father worked at Caps Alignment for many years. His mother was a homemaker. It was a full-time job keeping up with Bob and his neighborhood friends. As a child he did a lot of hunting with his dad and raised and sold rabbits for extra money. Bob loved sports. He was involved in football, basketball and baseball throughout his High School years. In 1957 he was selected to play in the International Softball League World Tournament. He graduated from Lamar Union High School in 1958. After graduation he attended Lamar Community College and started his career in auto parts.
On May 12,1960 he married his high school sweetheart, Susan Marie Wyatt. Together they had one daughter. In 1962 his parents loaded up their vehicles, along with his sister and brother, and moved to California. Bob and his new family stayed in Lamar. They spent a lot of time camping, fishing and water skiing at nearby lakes. Bob also enjoyed hunting. Mostly birds, coyotes and a few rattlesnakes here and there. He made his career in auto parts, but his real passion was softball. He started out as a bat boy at a young age and continued to play summer ball well into his adult life.
Bob and Susan divorced in 1975.
He later married Shirley J. Crabel. The family grew by two daughters and two sons. Together they bought a home in Lamar and finished raising their children together. This union sparked Bob’s love for rocks. He collected all kinds of rocks but was especially fond of Indian artifacts. There are several frames of his finds displayed at the museum. He eventually took a job at the City of Lamar where he worked as a shop foreman for many years. In 2002 he accepted a job with Southeast Developmental Services. He loved the time he spent there and made many new friends.
After retirement he stayed busy gardening and was always working on some project. His grandchild were his pride and joy.
Bob passed away on September 21, 2023 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Appolney Kinderknecht.
He leaves behind his sister Bertha and brother Dan, daughter, Kammie (Randy) Hager and stepchildren, Tami, Brenda, Rick, and Brian; Seven grandchildren, Jamie, Emily, Cody, Jen, Michelle, and Derek; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Kinderknecht Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
