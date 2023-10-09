Richard L. Jara – July 23, 1952 – October 6, 2023
A memorial Mass for longtime Lamar resident, Richard L. Jara will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonard Ayuyao’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rite of committal will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Richard was born on July 23, 1952 at Lamar, Colorado to Fred and Antonia Baca and passed away on October 6, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Springfield, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Rose Jara, his parents Fred and Antonia Baca, adoptive parents Felipe and Donicia Jara and sisters Delfina Arias and Belen Orozco.
Richard is survived by his children Troy (Mariaelena) Jara of Lamar, CO, Todd Jara of Granada, CO and Melissa (Teddy) Sandoval of Springfield, CO, grandchildren Mariah (Luis), Sierra, Brianna, Tyrique, Nicole, Akelah (Christopher), Jr., Tatiana, Trinity, Tori and Terrance, and great-grandchildren Nye, Kamila, Zyanna, Israel “Cruzito”, Zayden, Maddoz and Bexlii. He is also survived by his siblings Toni (Pete) Valdez of Pueblo, CO, Lupe Adame of Springfield, CO and Alfred (Mary) Jara of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
