GOP Sponsored Prowers County Candidates Night
Russ Baldwin | Oct 02, 2023 | Comments 0
Prowers County Republican Party is honored to host an educational event on October 10, 2023, to inform all citizens on Proposition HH. Representative Ty Winter and Representative Rose Pugliese will be presenting the facts surrounding Proposition HH and how it will impact you and your family.
In addition, there will be a meet and greet for candidates that are running for election this year in the city of Lamar. This will be a great event for you to attend and get to know your candidates better. Food will be served along with some great desserts. The event will start at 5:30 and conclude at 8:30.
WHERE: Lamar Community Center, 610 S 6th St, Lamar, CO 81052
WHAT: Proposition HH Facts
City of Lamar Candidate Meet and Greet
WHEN: October 10, 2023, 5:30pm to 8:30pm
Proposition HH Presentation
WHO: House District 14 Representative Rose Pugliese
House District 47 Representative Ty Winter
City of Lamar Candidates Meet and Greet Include the following:
Mayor Kirk Crespin, Patrick Christensen, Bill Becker, Councilman Brent Bates, Jay Brooke, Councilwoman Gerry Jenkins, Councilman Mike Duffy, Mike Bryant, David Zavala, Councilman Joe Gonzales, Shala Lynn Mata
