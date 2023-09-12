City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report-July 2023

The July 2023 Sales Tax Revenue report for Lamar showed a 3.49% increase for the month for a gain of $12,737 over the previous year.  Monthly collections are $377,909 compared to $365,172 for 2022.  Use Tax collections increased 7.76% and Other Collections were up 49.22%.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections increased by 3.95% for a gain of $15,828 over the same period with 2023 collections at $416,353 compared to 2022 with $400,524.

Year to Date collections were up 4.67% for a gain of $140,626.  Collections for 2023 are $3,150,313 compared to $3,009,687 for 2022.  Use Tax collections increased by 18.11% for a gain of $45,289.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year to date are up 5.72%.  2023 is at $3,470,175 compared to $3,282,383 for 2022.

The twelve retail sales categories show a drop in Building Materials, C-Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Stores and Motels.

 

 2021 2022 2023
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair 118,678 122,210

148,679

Building Materials

 142,192 151,613 145,347
Apparel and Department Stores 890,813 901,451

1,004,017

C Stores and Fuel Sales

 154,015 167,830 145,771
All Business-Electricity 228,941 195,767

189,820

Furniture-Appliances-Electronics

 62,693 49,595 64,920
Grocery Stores 192,247 220,958

208,473

Hotels/Motels

 100,502 122,828 109,174
Liquor Sales 78,579 82,448

87,954

Manufacturing

 33,296 5,923 7,458
Other Retail/All Other 854,658 939,633

925,224

Restaurants

 291,785 308,284

340,568

