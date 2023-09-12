City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report-July 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 12, 2023 | Comments 0
The July 2023 Sales Tax Revenue report for Lamar showed a 3.49% increase for the month for a gain of $12,737 over the previous year. Monthly collections are $377,909 compared to $365,172 for 2022. Use Tax collections increased 7.76% and Other Collections were up 49.22%. Total Sales and Use Tax collections increased by 3.95% for a gain of $15,828 over the same period with 2023 collections at $416,353 compared to 2022 with $400,524.
Year to Date collections were up 4.67% for a gain of $140,626. Collections for 2023 are $3,150,313 compared to $3,009,687 for 2022. Use Tax collections increased by 18.11% for a gain of $45,289. Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year to date are up 5.72%. 2023 is at $3,470,175 compared to $3,282,383 for 2022.
The twelve retail sales categories show a drop in Building Materials, C-Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Stores and Motels.
|
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|118,678
|122,210
|
148,679
|
Building Materials
|142,192
|151,613
|145,347
|Apparel and Department Stores
|890,813
|901,451
|
1,004,017
|
C Stores and Fuel Sales
|154,015
|167,830
|145,771
|All Business-Electricity
|228,941
|195,767
|
189,820
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|62,693
|49,595
|64,920
|Grocery Stores
|192,247
|220,958
|
208,473
|
Hotels/Motels
|100,502
|122,828
|109,174
|Liquor Sales
|78,579
|82,448
|
87,954
|
Manufacturing
|33,296
|5,923
|7,458
|Other Retail/All Other
|854,658
|939,633
|
925,224
|
Restaurants
|291,785
|308,284
|
340,568
Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • Economy
