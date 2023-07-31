The Wait is Over
Russ Baldwin | Jul 31, 2023 | Comments 0
KFC and Charlie’s Cheesesteak had its grand-opening ribbon cutting at TA-76 on North Main Street in Lamar this past week.
A long-awaited event, fans of the Colonel and cheesesteak sandwiches, no longer have to wait for one of these tempting treats.
Representatives from LVP/TA-76 were on hand as well as those from KFC, Chuckie’s Cheesesteak, the city, the county, PEP and others, gathered at the store for two official, side-by-side ribbon cuttings.
Quyntyn Johnson, Senior VP of Operations for TA-76, made good on his promise during the annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet last January, that both services would be open and running by the summer.
The next project for LVP is the development on the long-awaited Arby’s restaurant which is scheduled to be built just up the road. The firm stepped in when initial negotiations with a developer did not come to fruition and worked with the City of Lamar to take up the reins for construction, using local contractors. At this point, there is no estimate when Arby’s opens its doors to the local public, so we’ll just have to make do with the latest two new offerings to the community.
A reminder, neither of the eateries at TA-76 has a drive-thru window, only Dunkin Donuts offers that feature, so it’s in-store service only.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Events • Featured
About the Author: