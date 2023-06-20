Lamar Light and Power Battles Animal-Induced Outages
Lamar, Colorado – 1,200 Lamar Light and Power (LLP) customers in southern Lamar lost power on Sunday, June 11 and Thursday, June 15, 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances. The latest power outage happened last night, June 19 at 10:35 p.m., and power was restored at 11:41 p.m.
The outages at the LAMSO substation were caused by bird nests, snakes and rodents. Rodents and snakes caused an electrical fault on the 25 KV Substation circuits. June 19’s outages were triggered by electrical faults on a 115KV breaker that tripped open due to a failed power protection control relay. Photos of the damage can be viewed at www.ci.lamar.co.us/pressreleases.
LLP is diligently working to ensure residents and businesses have a reliable electrical system and is updating its substation protection infrastructure. To that end, LLP has installed a high voltage fence charger on the ground around Circuit breakers and Main Transformer, and a heavy duty steel hail screen under all breaker air filters. It has also filled underground cable trays with sand to keep rodents and snakes out of these sensitive areas.
The City of Lamar is grateful to LLP staff for restoring power quickly, acknowledging that LLP crews are on call 24 hours a day to find, fix and prevent power outages in our area.
Safety Reminders:
Report downed lines and other hazards to Lamar Light and Power.
Contact LLP customer service at 719-336-7456 with any questions.
For your safety and for the safety of Lamar Light and Power crews, please refrain from approaching LLP personnel while they are working.
