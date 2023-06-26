Jerry Dean Marriott – October 20, 1943 – June 17, 2023
A celebration of life for Jerry Dean Marriott will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Falcon Baptist Church 11095 Eggar Drive Falcon, CO 80831. A reception will follow after the services at the church.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Fairmount Cemetery 224 Sage Drive Lamar, CO 81052. A reception will follow at Lamar Christian Church, 811 South Main Street Lamar, CO 81052.
Jerry Dean Marriott was born October 20, 1943 and passed away June 17, 2023 at the age of 79 years 7 months & 28 days after spending 165 days away from his beloved home. Jerry’s baby sister Pauline Cooper passed the next day only 20 hours after her big brother left this world.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Peggy Marriott (Perkins), his son Daniel Perkins Marriott, his parents Wayne & Mettje Marriott, his sister-n-laws Elsie Lee Howland, Susan Perkins, & Beverly Hazel, his brother-n-laws Bill Howland, Harvey May, George Hazel, Ken Dawson, & Jake Mulberry.
He is survived by his Daughter Dana R. Marriott (husband Glenn Weeks) of Colorado Springs, CO, Grandchildren Ariel Marriott of Falcon CO, Justin C. Weeks of Puyallup, WA, and grandson-in-law Ryan Duncan of Buena Vista, CO, great-grandchildren Ryder, Araya, Levi, & Mary, his Brother O.J. Marriott (wife Glennys) of Denver City, TX, brother-in-law Pete Cooper of Canon City CO, sister-in-law Lucille Dawson of Granada CO, Brother-n-law Keith Perkins of Pueblo West, CO, Sister-n-law & Brother-n-law Patty & Mark Rees of Lamar, CO, Sister-n-law & Brother-n-law Sandy & John Howard of Canon City CO, Sister-n-law Jackie Mulberry of Pueblo, CO, many nephews, & nieces, several cousins, and so many friends!
A live stream will be available at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?d=100068993198719&mibextid=LQQJ4d
You can also visit https://www.peacockfuneralhome.com/ to see any videos from the funeral and graveside services
