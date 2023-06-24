Cattle on Feed Report, June 22, 2023
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was
estimated at 1,000,000 head as of June 1, 2023. This latest inventory is up 2 percent from last month’s inventory but 8 percent below
the June 1, 2022 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 145,000 head of fed cattle during
May 2023, 4 percent above last month but 6 percent below the May 2022 marketings. An estimated 175,000 cattle and calves were
placed on feed during May 2023, up 21 percent from a month ago and 6 percent above the May 2022 placements. Of the number placed
in May, 17 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 17 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 23 percent weighed from 700 to 799
pounds, 26 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 17 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for May 2023 is
estimated at 10,000 head, up 5,000 head from last month, but no change from last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6
million head on June 1, 2023. The inventory was 3 percent below June 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during May totaled 1.96 million
head, 5 percent above 2022. Net placements were 1.88 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than
600 pounds were 380,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 295,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 480,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 505,000
head, 900-999 pounds were 215,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 80,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during May totaled
1.95 million head, 2 percent above 2022. Other disappearance totaled 74,000 head during May, 3 percent below 2022.
For a full copy of the June 2023 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
