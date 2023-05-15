Salvador G. Herrera – August 11, 1938 – May 10, 2023
A mass of Christian burial for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Pueblo West, Colorado will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Visitation for Salvador will be held on May 17, 2023 from 3:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Salvador was born on August 11, 1938 at Torreon, Mexico to Jesus and Maria Dorotea (Garnica) Herrera and passed away on May 10, 2023 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 84.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jose Herrera, Manuel Herrera, Juan Herrera, Delores Vargas and Jesus Herrera, Jr.
Salvador is survived by his children Janette (Michael) Garcia of Brighton, CO, Matthew (Lindsay) Herrera of Pueblo West, CO, Leon (Stacy) Herrera of Pueblo, CO, Rudy (Jackie) Herrera and Veronica (Rick) Chavez both of Pueblo West, CO, twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Tony (Ana) Herrera and Mary Ramos both of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Stroke Club either direct at 225 S. Academy Blvd., Ste. 104, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
