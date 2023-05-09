Marylin M. Idler – September 5, 1922 – May 2, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 09, 2023 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for Marylin Idler will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Born Sept. 5, 1922, in Las Animas, Marylin Marie Idler was the third of five children born to Mary Josephine Lucas and Clarence LeRoy Nickelson. A centenarian, Marylin died May 3, 2023, at her home of 81 years in Lamar.
Marylin’s memory will live on through her loving family, who supported and cherished her throughout her life. She is survived by her children, George, Thomas, Kathleen, and James; her grandchildren, Scott, Amy, Roni, Mary, Megan, Bridget, Leo, and Elizabeth; former daughter-in-law, Nancy; step-grandchildren, Shelly and Gina; numerous great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dan. Marylin was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her father and mother, Clarence and Josephine; brother, LeRoy; sisters, Rosalee and Georgia, and step-grandchild, Jeffrey. Her loving spirit and the values she instilled in her family will continue to inspire them for generations to come.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: