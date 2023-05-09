Lawrence Larry Hernandez – September 8, 1955 – May 5, 2023
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Larry Hernandez will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Larry was born on September 8, 1955 at Lamar, Colorado to Enedino B. and Angelina (Barrela) Hernandez and passed away on May 5, 2023 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his parents Angelina and Paul Perez and his father Enedino Hernandez.
Larry is survived by his siblings Veronica Olvera and Bernadette Hernandez both of Lamar, CO, Troy Melgoza of Pueblo, CO, Kelly (Christa) Melgoza of Lamar, CO, Damien (Camie) Melgoza of Gove, KS and Mercy (Armando) Miramontes of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
