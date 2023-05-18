Joyce Horning – December 31, 1953 – May 16, 2023
A Memorial Service for Syracuse, Kansas resident, Joyce Horning will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church with Pastor Ray Frank officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Kendall Cemetery in Kendall, Kansas.
Joyce Ann (Reynolds) Horning passed away on May 16, 2023 in Garden City, Kansas at the age of 69. She was born in Chelsea, Oklahoma on December 31, 1953 to Jackie Ray Sr. and Norma Jean (Garner) Reynolds.
Joyce grew up in Chelsea, Oklahoma and attended school for the first 7 years there before moving to Kendall, Kansas in 1960. She was among the last class to graduate from Kendall High School. Joyce continued her education by attending Dodge City Community College, receiving her degree as an LPN and then attended Garden City Community College, and received her degree as an RN.
Joyce worked as an RN in Syracuse, Lamar, Parker, and also as a traveling nurse in California before retiring and returning to Syracuse in 2017. Joyce attended Syracuse Wesleyan Church.
Joyce had many hobbies throughout her life. At a young age she developed a love for animals and horses. When she was grown, she owned horses of her own. She rode on trail rides, through fields and helped gather roping steers for the saddle club on roping nights. This love she generously passed on to her daughter and was always encouraging her grandkids to learn to ride. She loved watching them at local playdays and showing their horses during the local county fair. Joyce also loved to fish. She would fish anywhere if there was water and she had a pole, she was fishin’! She spent many hours alongside her dad when they would take trips back home to Oklahoma and fish in the lakes nearby. Leaving no stones unturned, Joyce also took art classes from Yvonne Lewis in Kendall. Many friendships developed here across the years and she found she was quite talented as an artist. These friendships lead to countless retreats with a group of ladies who painted at Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, home to the famous artist Georgia O’Keeffe. She was not limited to one media style but found her favorite was oil. She was eager to gift her work to her many family and friends. Joyce also learned to golf while she lived in California and it was a favorite pass time on her days off. In the most recent years, she began to learn to quilt and was happy to have recently finished a new quilt top.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Amy (Seth) Dikeman; three grandchildren, Addison, Logan, and Eli Dikeman all of Syracuse, Kansas; siblings, Eugene (Sharon) Reynolds of Rocky Ford, Colorado; Karen Immenschuh of Chelsea, Oklahoma; and John (Fonda) Reynolds of Green Valley, Arizona; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jackie (Sharon) Reynolds Jr.; nephew, Doug Reynolds; nieces, Sheila Reynolds and Michelle Mannel; great nieces, Haley Reynolds and Michaela Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Syracuse Wesleyan Church, Syracuse Saddle Club, or Kendall Alumni in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
